Parineeti Chopra has weighed in on the Zomato delivery man row.
Parineeti Chopra appeals to Zomato to find out the 'truth', 'penalise the woman' in delivery man row

Parineeti Chopra has appealed with food delivery service Zomato to find out the truth in the delivery man assault case that has taken social media by a storm.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST

Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter on Saturday to make an appeal with food delivery service Zomato. The actor has demanded that they find out the truth in the assault accusations against their delivery executive.

"Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy," she wrote in a tweet.


Recently, a Bengaluru woman named Hitesha Chandranee accused a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting her which left her nose bleeding. He has rejected the allegations levelled against him, saying "let the truth win".

"She refused to pay after accepting the order as I was late for the delivery and asked it for free," Kamaraj, the accused, told ANI.

"She started hitting me with slippers and at some point in time while safeguarding myself, my left hand touched her right hand and the ring which she worn hit her nose and it started bleeding.

"I don't want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally. I have a mother with co-morbid conditions, my father died 15 years back, I am the only breadwinner for my family. I am working in Zomato for the past 26 months with 4.7 ratings. As of now, the company has blocked my ID until this case completes and assured of taking it back once the matter resolves," he added.

Chandranee on Tuesday narrated the incident on one of her social media handles, where she can be seen with a bloody injury on her nose.

In the video posted on Instagram, Chandranee said that Kamaraj hit her while she was speaking to a Zomato customer care executive regarding the late order.

Hours after Chandranee posted the video, Kamaraj was arrested by the Bengaluru police. However, he was granted conditional bail on Thursday.

Zomato soon responded to the incident through social media, apologising for the same and informed that Kamaraj had been delisted from the platform.

Parineeti Chopra in and as Saina.
Parineeti Chopra in and as Saina.
Parineeti Chopra has weighed in on the Zomato delivery man row.
Alia Bhatt cheered for Mumbai City FC, Neetu Kapoor lifted the ISL trophy with the players.
Inaaya and Taimur seen together in this pic shared by their aunt Saba Ali Khan.
Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested coronavirus positive.
Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005.
Kangana Ranaut shared fresh pictures after her brother Aksht’s wedding.
Kamlesh K Mishra (Sourced photo)
Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen next in the film Bachchan Pandey.
Jacqueline Fernandez poses on a sofa.
Shabana Azmi with Mithun Chakraborty in a throwback picture.
Actor Shikha Talsania will soon head to Lucknow to shoot for her film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar
Jeetendra on Indian Idol 12.
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
Taapsee Pannu with Anurag Kashyap on Dobaaraa sets.
Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire take up the 'pass the phone' challenge.
