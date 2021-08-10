Kamya Panjabi shares throwback pics with Pratyusha Banerjee on late actor's birth anniversary, see here

Actor Kamya Panjabi took to Instagram to share a montage of pictures of late actor Pratyusha Banerjee on her birth anniversary on Tuesday. Pratyusha was known for playing Anandi in the hit TV serial Balika Vadhu.

Sharing the video, Kamya wrote: "Happy Birthday #anandi." It was a collection of pictures; some of Pratyusha dressed as her character Anandi from Balika Vadhu and some others of Kamya and Pratyusha together.

The duo also featured together on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. They reportedly became good friends after that.

Pratyusha, had she been alive, would have turned 30 on Tuesday. She died in 2016. Her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was later accused by her parents of abetment to suicide.

Kamya was in news sometime back when she had slammed Vikas Gupta for claiming that he had dated Pratyusha. Speaking to a leading daily, Kamya said, “Let’s respect those who are not with us and not talk about anyone’s personal life. Pratyusha isn’t there to tell the world whether it’s true or incorrect. She isn’t there to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye (Does he want fame?) I don’t appreciate it at all. I didn’t read or watch the interview. I don’t want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai (I don't want to know if the truth or lies or praises were written about Pratyusha).”

Recently, Pratyusha's parents had revealed that they had become penniless fighting her court cases. Speaking to Aaj Tak, the actor's father Shankar Banerjee had said, "After this accident, it seems as if some terrible storm has come and has taken everything away from us. We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case.”