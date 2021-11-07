Kamya Panjabi tells Prince Narula he has roamed around with ‘shallow’ women, watch his reaction

A new promo of Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two showed Kamya Panjabi and Nia Sharma arguing with Vishal Aditya Singh and Prince Narula over whether women can be made happy with materialistic things. “What % of men believe that women feel happy only when they are given materialistic things?” host Riteish Deshmukh.

Vishal said that women like receiving gifts, to which Nia replied, “Yeh galat hi hai, aisa hai jaise hum subah uthte hi maangna shuru karte hai (This is wrong. You are saying it as if we wake up and start asking for things).” Prince said that it is natural for women to feel happy if they get presents from their partners.

“Time na do, pyaar na do, yeh de ke khush kar do (Don’t give her time or love, just keep her satisfied with gifts),” Kamya sarcastically said and Nia agreed. Prince replied, “Jitna marzi time de do, jab tak yeh cheezein nahi aayengi, tab tak kuch nahi hota (No matter how much time you give, until you don’t give gifts, nothing happens).”

Kamya then told Prince that he must have encountered very ‘shallow’ women. “Prince, aap bohot shallow ladkiyon ke saath ghume ho, jo inn cheezon ko zyada maayne deti thi (you have roamed around with very shallow women, for whom materialistic things are more important than anything else),” she said.

Prince has won four reality shows to date - MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He has also acted in shows such as Badho Bahu and Naagin 3.

Prince is married to Yuvika Chaudhary. They were both contestants on Bigg Boss 9 and first met on the show. They tied the knot in 2018. They participated in Nach Baliye 9 as a married couple and won the show.