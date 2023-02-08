Kamya Punjabi reacts to Twitter user who said she'll divorce her second husband: 'Gandagi ki dukaan kahi aur le jaaiye'

Actor Kamya Punjabi has responded angrily to a Twitter user, who told her that she will divorce her second husband Shalabh Dang. Kamya married Bunty Negi in 2003, but they were divorced in 2013. They have a daughter, Aara, born in 2009. On February 10, 2020, Kamya married her boyfriend, doctor Shalabh Dang. Shalabh has a son, Ishaan, from his previous marriage. Kamya and Shalabh are now parents to both Aara and Ishaan. (Also Read | Kamya Panjabi says life's easier after marriage, doesn't worry about expenses, daughter's school fees anymore)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to the social media platform on Tuesday, Kamya replied to the Twitter user, "Aur kuch kehna hai aapko (Do you have anything else to say)? Apni gandagi ki dukaan kahi aur le jaaiye (Take your opinion somewhere else), you guys don’t even know what I am talking about but you have to spread your dirt everywhere! Breathe, have some water and tell your mother to teach you some manners!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Twitter user deleted their tweet. As per Spotboye, the person tagged Kamya and wrote, “History will repeat because you'll take divorce from your 2nd husband too??? Divorcee got no chill.” On Tuesday, Kamya had tweeted, "History Will Repeat." Though she didn't explain the context of her tweet, several fans discussed the latest developments on Bigg Boss 16.

Last year, in an interview with ETimes, Kamya had spoken about Shalabh. "I have a strong emotional support in my husband, which was missing for so many years. I don’t sleep or wake up with stress ki six months se kaam nahi kiya hai (that I haven't worked for the past six months). Emotional struggle kam ho gaya hai (My emotional struggles have reduced) after my husband came into my life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She had also added, “Shalabh and I often discuss the possibility of having a child. However, then I take a step back, as I don’t want to go through the process again. Raising my daughter (Aara) single-handedly has been quite challenging. It’s easy for people to call me strong, but believe me, it has been very difficult journey for both of us."

Kamya has featured in many television serials such as Reth, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann, Piya Ka Ghar, Maryada Lekin Kab Tak, and Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar. She was also part of the second season of Comedy Circus and participated in Bigg Boss 7. She was also part of several films such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Koi Mil Gaya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON