Kamya Panjabi says life's easer after marriage, doesn't worry about expenses, daughter's school fees anymore

Television actor Kamya Panjabi talked about her husband Shalabh Dang in a new interview. She said that Shalabh gives her emotional support and that she doesn't need to stress over things like ‘not getting work for six months.’ Kamya also said that the two even talked about having a kid together but she didn't . Also Read: Kamya Panjabi shares pic with husband Shalabh Dang: 'Two years of knowing this man, a lifetime of togetherness'

Kamya and Shalabh got married in February 2020. Kamya, who was earlier married to Bunty Negi, has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. Shalabh also has a son named Ishan from his previous marriage.

In an interview with ETimes, Kamya said, "I know I don’t have to work but my work is my passion and I will never leave working, as it is therapeutic for me. I can’t sit at home. However, the reasons to take up work are different from earlier -- ghar chalaana hai beti ki fees bharni hai (for expenses like my daughter's school fee). I have a strong emotional support in my husband, which was missing for so many years. I don’t sleep or wake up with stress ki six months se kaam nahi kiya hai (that I haven't worked for the past six months). Emotional struggle kam ho gaya hai (My emotional struggles have reduced) after my husband came into my life.”

She added, “Shalabh and I often discuss the possibility of having a child. However, then I take a step back, as I don’t want to go through the process again. Raising my daughter (Aara) single-handedly has been quite challenging. It’s easy for people to call me strong, but believe me, it has been very difficult journey for both of us. It would break my heart to leave her and go to work when she was young. I had to tell her that mamma needs to work to make sure that you go to a good school, have these amazing toys and birthday parties. It’s been a difficult journey and a long struggle.”

Kamya rose to prominence for her roles in serials such as Reth, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann, Piya Ka Ghar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar. She was part of the second season of Comedy Circus and participated in Bigg Boss 7.

