Kamya Punjabi reveals she hid domestic violence bruises with make-up, left marriage after daughter saw fight

Television actor Kamya Punjabi recently opened up about her abusive first marriage and spoke about how she escaped domestic violence. Kamya, who was married to businessman Bunty Negi and has a daughter with him, shared that after experiencing domestic abuse for years, she decided to leave her husband after her daughter witnessed their fight.

‘Wore make-up to hide bruises’

Actor Kamya Punjabi recalls facing domestic abuse.

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Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kamya shared that she would wear heavy make-up to hide bruises and marks on her face before going to the set for work. She said, “I have been through domestic violence. There was a time when I would put makeup on my face before going out so that the marks wouldn’t show. I remember going to receive an award once and feeling ashamed of myself. I thought, ‘Who am I, and what am I doing?’ I was getting beaten up at home and then going outside to receive an award. Why? What kind of life was I living? Who was I trying to prove anything to? I have locked myself in the bathroom and cried for hours, sometimes through the entire night.”

'Daughter cried after seeing us fight’

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{{^usCountry}} Kamya shared that her former husband wanted her to quit acting and was also suspicious of her. She recalled how he would call her every 10 minutes and question her about her whereabouts and even the clothes she was wearing if she did not answer his calls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamya shared that her former husband wanted her to quit acting and was also suspicious of her. She recalled how he would call her every 10 minutes and question her about her whereabouts and even the clothes she was wearing if she did not answer his calls. {{/usCountry}}

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The final turning point came when their daughter witnessed them fighting and broke down in tears. Kamya said the incident made her realise that she could no longer continue living in the marriage and prompted her to walk out.

She said, “There came a time when my daughter saw us fighting, and she cried. That was when I decided, ‘This is not how it is going to be. I don’t want this.’ The moment I took my handbag, packed one pair of clothes and walked out, it wasn’t difficult for me at all. I didn’t cry even once. When I stepped out of that house, I felt like was breathing.”

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Kamya later married Shalabh Dang, an Indian healthcare executive, in 2020.

Kamya Punjabi’s career

Kamya Punjabi has worked extensively in Hindi television. She began her acting career in the early 2000s and went on to appear in several popular daily soaps like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Banegi Apni Baat, Reth, Piya Ka Ghar, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?