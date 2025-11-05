Actor Kamya Punjabi: From TV to films: Till last year, I was not thinking of trying my hand in films

Actor Kamya Punjabi calls it a busy year as she is shooting for her second film within a year. “Till last year, I was not thinking of trying my hand in films but as destiny had its plans, see now I am enjoying being part of films,” she says. Actor Kamya Punjabi

On being in the industry for two decades, Kamya says, “Yes, 20 saal ho gye, and I love my job! But, I would like to mention everybody is insecure here — no years can make you confident enough. After a certain point in your career, nobody wants to cut down on their per day pay.”

She adds, “There are too many things, so that insecurity for work sab hain — but no one accepts. I have always been an actor who takes work utmost seriously and professionally. Jab mujhe lagta hain extra chaar ghante bhi kaam kar leti hoon. I don’t go through those tantrums ke mujhe aath ghante hi kaam karna hain, ya aisa makeup room or this designer, aaj kal yahi cahl hi raha hain!”

Kamya agrees that television is going through a rough patch. “TV has become really cruel and it breaks my heart to say this. There was time for shows and characters to engage with the audience. Three to four months toh araam se shows used to run, there was surety that if I had signed a one-year contract it would be on air for that long. All that is lost! Just one or two channels are still working on that method, the rest are just chasing numbers. I want to see it bloom again and not to shatter like this.”

The actor completed her independent film in June. Earlier, she was intentionally staying away from films.

“Mein hamesha sochti thi chote parde pe bada kirdaar zyada accha hai na ki bade parde pe chota. But this year, when I wrapped my last show Ishq Jabariya, it was then I was offered Me No Pause, Me Play and as the subject was very interesting — it is based on the natural process of menopause. It acknowledged the serious topic related to women across the globe. I feel men and women both equally need to understand the gravity of this condition in a female’s life.”

Coming back to taking up films, she concludes, “I thought kabhi toh karni hai hain so why not this year. And, woh kehte hain ek baad ek cheezein khud se aage badhti hain. I got this beautiful story for my second film and I am here for the shoot.” The actor is currently shooting in Lucknow.