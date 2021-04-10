Kanchi Singh on battle with Covid-19: I didn’t wear mask when on set, will be more cautious now

Actor Kanchi Singh was all set to leave for Bhopal to resume shooting for her film when she got to know about her Covid-19 positive status last week. Now, she reveals her parents have also contracted the virus. She says they are keeping calm, and battling the illness with a positive attitude.

“My parents have also got coronavirus. We are all taking the necessary precautions, and have isolated ourself completely,” Singh tells us.

The actor has taken a break from shooting her debut film in Bhopal to come to Mumbai to celebrate her birthday on March 27. And when she was getting ready to fly back to the city to resume work, she got to a positive test report.

“I had no symptoms at all. No fever, no severe cold or anything. There was just a little cold, which went away after two or three days. I had to leave for Bhopal to shoot Shukr-Dosh, and it was mandatory to get the test done before flying. I got my test done, and that is how I got to know about the diagnosis,” says the 25-year-old, who shared her health update on Twitter on April 4.

On the path to recovery, she is taking all types of ‘kadha’, and says her journey back to being healthy is going smooth. But she has realised one thing, and that is dealing with it is “not that bad”.

“Jitna logon ne banake ke rakha hai ke ‘covid hai, covid hai’, itna nahi hai. People are making it so big ke ‘oh shit, covid-19 ho gaya hai’. It is bad that it is spreading but people who have got the virus should remain calm,” says the young actor.

Right now, the crisis might be worsening with the cases going up, but the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is determined to get back to work as soon as she gets fit, but with more caution.

“I will not take a break after I recover. I will be taking more precautions like I will not stop wearing the masks when I am on the set. Earlier, when I was on my set, I didn’t wear the mask. Now, I will be more careful,” shares the actor, who is determined to “wear the mask all the time” as she says her struggle with the virus has made her “more alert”.