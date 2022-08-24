Kanishka Soni: Told a film legend that my mom is his fan, he said ‘teri maa ke saath main kya karunga’

Kanishka Soni created buzz when she announced her marriage to the world- to herself. Solygamy was the chosen way for her, after she claims, her life experiences left her scarred to get into a relationship with any man.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor, born and brought up in Ahmedabad, says she belongs to a conservative family. “My mother had taught me that good girls don’t use abusive language, don’t drink... in the Indian society, rules are different for boys and girls. She also said that once a girl gets married to a guy, she has to make it work anyhow, for the rest of her life,” she shares.

And she did find such a guy, who was also an actor, but now in jail, Soni adds. Refusing to name him as “he will get free publicity because of this”, she says they were dating each other from May 2010 till November 2011. “While he never abused me sexually, he subjected me to physical and mental abuse. He threatened that if I ever leave him, he will harm me and my family. My passport was also taken away by him, I could only get it back after I tricked him into giving it. I ran away from his house once when he was in the bathroom,” she recalls.

It took her five years to get out of this mess, and in the meanwhile, she was propositioned by many directors and producers, she alleges. “Once I met this legendary actor, and said my mother was a huge fan of him. He replied ‘tumhari maa ke saath main kya karunga?’,” reveals a shocked Soni.

Another guy she met, cheated on her, and emotionally blackmailed her into ending the relationship. “One of his girlfriends called me after we broke it off, and said that after ending things with me, he hung up and laughed at me. I was completely broken once again, and decided enough is enough. I didn’t need any man to complete me, and started wearing sindoor on my head and wearing a mangalsutra, making it clear that I am interested anymore in men,” asserts the actor.

Ever since the announcement, she has been getting hate comments as well online. “They are mean to me because I said I don’t need a man for sexual satisfaction. But it’s my life, so my decision,” she says. Currently, she has moved to the US full time, to try her luck in Hollywood.