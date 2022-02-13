Kanye West shares memes, declares ‘Civil War’ against Kim Kardashian's BF Pete Davidson, fans call it 'humiliating'

After dissing Pete Davidson in a song, Kanye West has now challenged him on social media. Kanye shared a series of posts targeting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete.

Kanye first shared an edited photo and captioned it, “The internet has still not found a decent picture of Skete." The edited picture was originally Captain America: Civil War's poster. He replaced Steve Rogers' (played by Chris Evans) photo with his and Tony Stark's (played by Robert Downey Jr.) picture with Pete's.

On Pete's side, he edited pictures of Kim, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. While on Kanye's side Drake and Travis Scott's pictures were seen with Kanye's new flame Jula .

One fan commented on the picture, “Lmao this can’t be Kanye behind this account.” Another one said, “Nah I was wrong, this should be the album cover.” While one wrote, “Kanye's Instagram page has actually become a meme page now.” Another person wrote, “This is getting humiliating dawg."

He posted another image with the heading on top in bolds, “Who will win?” On one side was Drake and his picture and on the other side was Pete's photo. He captioned it, “Okay, last one for tonight maybe.”

According to Variety, in Kanye's newly released track City of Gods, he dissed Pete and Saturday Night Live. The lyrics of her rap went: "And if I let 'em have my wife, n---s should thank me. With this Balenciaga and Balenci' boots and new blue Yankee." Earlier this year, on the track Eazy, Kanye had rapped, "God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a-- (who?)."

Earlier this month, Kim spoke publicly about the "attacks" she has faced from Kanye on social media. The beauty mogul seemed angry over Kanye posting his grievances over Kim, posting a screenshot of her and their daughter North Weston TikTok.

With the picture, he wrote, "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will."

Kim has come out swinging, saying, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."

She added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)

