Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands, confirm dating rumours. See pics inside

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian and actor-comedian Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands on Thursday.

Kim and Pete have been making headlines as they continue to spend time together and tease their relationship in public. Recently, the couple was spotted holding hands and laughing together in Palm Springs, California. Have a look:

The latest pictures came shortly after Pete's 28th birthday on Tuesday. Kim and Pete celebrated the comedian's birthday in the company of her mother Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav. The group posed for a photo, which was later posted by Flavor Flav and Pete on Instagram.

Pete was first spotted with Kim at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The two were snapped by paparazzi, holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called it a friendly outing. "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider told People magazine. "It's just friends hanging out."

The couple later sparked romance rumours after being spotted out on dinner dates multiple times. The two dined at Zero Bond in New York City on November 3 and were later spotted dining in Staten Island, which is Pete's hometown.

Before the couple's dating rumour started, Kim appeared alongside Pete on Saturday Night Live. The two performed multiple skits together, including an Aladdin skit. During the skit, the two shared a kiss.

Kim has four children daughters North and Chicago West and sons Saint and Psalm West with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. She also has multiple businesses such as her makeup and inner-wear brands.