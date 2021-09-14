Even Kareena Kapoor Khan is left scratching her head at Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit, asks 'ye kya ho raha hai'

Actor Kareena Kapoor is just as confused as the rest of the world by Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit. The beauty mogul and reality star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, covered from head to toe in black fabric. Not an inch of her skin was visible, only her long ponytail hung behind her head.

Kareena shared a picture of Kim and Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, who accompanied her on the red carpet in a similar, all-black outfit, on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Ye kya ho raha hai (What is even happening)." Kareena also added a face without mouth and cringe-face emoji.

Kareena Kapoor's IG post.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.(REUTERS)

Kim Kardashian's outfit was easily the most shocking of the night. Other guests at the event included Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Alexandra Ocasio Cortez and Camila Cabello. No Indian celebrity could be spotted this time around.

The invitation-only gala is a fundraising benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition which this year is titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Last year's Met Gala was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Monday's gathering was about a third smaller than usual with around 300 guests. Proof of vaccination was required, though the attendees did not wear masks while posing upon their arrival.

Kareena is currently in Mumbai, finishing up work on her upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Aamir Khan will play the lead in the Hindi version. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Kareena's last project was Angrezi Medium with late actor Irrfan Khan. She has now signed a new film with Hansal Mehta, which she will also co-produce. Kareena recently released her book Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy bible, after welcoming her second baby, Jeh Ali Khan in February.