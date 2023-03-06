Kapil Sharma accused of adding fake comments to post ahead of TKSS shoot: 'Aap insaan acche ho lekin...'

WWE superstar and actor Saurav Gurjar took to his social media handles and accused Kapil Sharma and his team of adding fake comments to his post, prior to his The Kapil Sharma Show shoot. Kapil in the ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ segment of the show read comments from Saurav’s post which featured him with co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Saurav worked together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor recalls his school days, says he was slapped by principal

Saurav shared the audio from the episode of Kapil's show, where Ranbir Kapoor joined with Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Along with it, the Brahmastra actor wrote in Hindi, “You are a good person @KapilSharmaK9 You make people laugh but how can you and your team show these false comments on someone's social media. This is not acceptable. Jai Hind #TheKapil SharmaShow.”

In the show, Kapil had read comments from Saurav's post as Ranbir doesn't have an Instagram account. Kapil sourced images of Ranbir across several accounts and Saurav's account was one of them. The photo featured Saurav lifting Ranbir on his back.

The post read, “I believe. He is a super sweet buddy!! Supaaaa fun working with him!!! Love and respect bro!” Looking at the post, Kapil read the first comment, “Lagta hai Ranbir ne nayi gaadi li hai…. B M BABLU (this seems to be Ranbir's new car).” “Kuch logon ko aise hi gym laana padta hai (Some people can only come to the gym like this),” further read the comedian. He read one more, "Inko 70kg ka dumble chahiye tha.. nahi mila toh ranbir ko utha liya (He needed 70 dumbbells but ended up picking Ranbir instead). All of these comments have been added almost two hours ago from the time of this article.

Reacting to Saurav's allegation, a fan wrote, “Seriously ye sab comment apne team se karwate h, agar aisa h to galat h (If this is true then it's wrong).” “@KapilSharmaK9 you should apologise," added another one in Hindi. Someone commented, “Bhai saab Bas joke hai, Inka pura show scripted hota hai (Bro this is just a joke, his show is scripted).”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma or his team is yet to revert or react to these allegations. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV, every Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 pm.

