Kapil Sharma asks Neha Dhupia about how she got Mahesh Manjrekar to wash his hands 5 times before she kissed it Watch

Actors Neha Dhupia and Yami Gautam will be seen promoting their recent release, A Thursday, on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. A promo from the upcoming episode shows host Kapil Sharma talking about how Neha once asked a co-star to wash his hand when she was supposed to kiss it during a shot.

The promo opens with Neha and Yami twinning in black as they arrive on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. During one of their chats, Kapil talks about how Neha was supposed to kiss her co-star's hand during the filming of her film Dus Kahaniyaan. “She made him wash his hand five times, she is concerned about hygiene so much,” said Kapil. Neha reacted, “Main shaadishuda hun, main bilkul aise roles ab… (I am married now and don't do such roles anymore).”

Testing her concern for hygiene, Kapil further asked her if she asks the pani puri vendor to wash his hands or makes him take a bath, leaving everyone in splits.

Neha starred alongside Mahesh Manjrekar in one of the segments titled Strangers in the Night in the anthology, Dus Kahaniyaan.

Comedian Krushna Abhishek also made fun of Neha's actor husband Angad Bedi. He said that when he walks out of the gym in a sleeveless tee, he feels like running up to him and whispering in his ear to say “shirt chahiye kya (do you want a shirt)?"

Kapil also cracked a joke on himself while talking about Yami and Neha's film, A Thursday. Yami plays a kidnapper in the film and asks for ₹5 crore ransom in return of a child. Commenting on the same, Kapil said, “If a common man - an actor like me has to ask for ransom, I would be afraid and ask the director if ₹5 lakh would be enough.

