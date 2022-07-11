Kapil Sharma clicks selfies with Canada Police officers, fans say ‘ab foreigners bhi fan ban gaye’

Kapil Sharma who was hosting his live shows in Canada, seems to have made new fans. A new picture of him posing with the cops from the Hamilton Police department has surfaced on the internet. Reacting to the picture, Kapil wrote on Twitter, “Thank you.” (Also read: Kapil Sharma goes for ‘walk' in Canada in Dodge Challenger Hellcat)

In the picture, Kapil stood posing between two police officers in uniform who clicked selfies from their mobile phones. The comedian, in his casual look, smiled with his hands crossed in the picture. Sharing the same picture on Instagram, he added a few glimpses of his on-stage performances as well.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote on Twitter, “Kapil bhai ab to foreigners bhi fan ho gye.. Selfie le rahe hain aapke saath (Now foreigners have become your fan and are clicking selfies with you).” “Ye kiyo pakra aapko (What have you done)?” asked another fan. “You’re great sir,” added someone else.

After wrapping up the show, Kapil has been spending time in style and keeps sharing updates with fans. Earlier, he shared a professionally clicked picture of himself next to a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and joked about going for a ‘walk’ in the supercar. He was also spotted twinning with the swanky ride in an orange-coloured jacket.

Apart from Canada, Kapil was also due to reach the United States with his team to perform in New York, as a part of his upcoming show Kapil Sharma Live. However, the live show was unexpectedly postponed due to scheduling conflicts. Later, a lawsuit was filed against Kapil by Sai USA Inc for breaching his 2015 North America tour contract by performing only five of the six shows. But, the organisers of the New York show clarified that the 2015 case had nothing to do with Kapil postponing his recent live performance.

