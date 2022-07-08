Kapil Sharma goes for ‘walk' in Canada in Dodge Challenger Hellcat, fans say 'kya style hai'

Kapil Sharma has turned into a tourist in Canada after completing his live shows in Vancouver and Toronto. The comedian has been vacationing in style, and keeps posting professionally clicked photographs and videos of himself with swanky cars. In the latest, Kapil joked that he is going for a 'walk' in a luxury car. Also Read| Fans hilariously react to Kapil Sharma's ‘Hello friends, juice pee lo’ post

Kapil took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a picture of himself posing in front of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. The comedian twinned with the supercar in his orange colour jacket. He captioned the picture, "Going for walk in a car," adding a see-no-evil monkey emoji and a zany face emoji.

Kapil Sharma's Instagram post from Canada.

In the comments section, fans praised Kapil's unique style, and joked that only he can go for a walk in a car. A fan wrote, "Ye to sirf Kapil sir hi kar skte hain (Only Kapil sir can do this)," while another commented, "Bade log kuch b kar sakte hain (Rich people can do anything)." A third one wrote, "Kya style hai (What style)!"

Kapil also shared a video on Instagram Stories that showed him visiting Niagra Falls. He had previously shared a video of him stepping out of a car in a Michael Kors jacket and walking in swag as AP Dhillon's Brown Munde played in the background. He captioned it, "After the great success of #brownmunde now in 2022 we are presenting #vehlemunde."

The comedian was also due to perform in New York, the United States, as part of his upcoming show Kapil Sharma Live, but the live show was unexpectedly postponed due to scheduling conflicts. A lawsuit was also filed against him by Sai USA Inc for breaching his 2015 North America tour contract by performing only five of the six shows, but organisers of the New York show clarified that the case had nothing to do with them postponing the live performance.

