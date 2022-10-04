Kapil Sharma joins hands with stand-up comics to pay laughter-filled yet emotional tribute to Raju Srivastava. Watch

Kapil Sharma is joining hands with some of the most popular stand-up comics on TV to host a special episode of his show as a tribute to actor-comedian Raju Srivastava, who died recently. The promo for the special episode was shared by Kapil on his social media on Tuesday, and it shows the comedians coming together to remember Raju in the way he would have wanted – with laughter and fun. Also read: Raju Srivastava’s family dedicates a note to Amitabh Bachchan for his support

The video opens with Kapil and several noted stand-up comedians like Sunil Pal, Ehsaan Qureshi, Khayali, Sudesh Lehri, Naveen Prabhakar and others walking on to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil then says, “Whenever Raju bhai’s name comes up, it brings a smile to one’s face. That is what he would have wanted. So today, we will remember him and pay tribute to him while laughing.”

The promo then sees the comics perform some of their well known acts on stage, with Naveen doing his iconic ‘pehchaan kaun’ gig and Sunil Pal bringing back some of his most well-known acts from The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Sunil and Raju, along with Naveen and Ehsaan, were all contestants on the first season of the popular reality show, which transformed their stand-up careers.

The promo ends with Kapil singing Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan in Raju’s memory, with all the fellow comedians getting teary-eyed during his performance. Sharing the promo, Kapil wrote, “A tribute to our beloved #rajusrivastava bhai this weekend only on @SonyTV.”

Raju Srivastava started as a comedian in the late 1980s and even worked in bit roles in several films during the 90s. But it was after The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 that he found mainstream success and fame. Raju was hospitalised at AIIMS in Delhi in August after he suffered a heart attack. He died on September 21 at the age of 58.

