Kapil Sharma dances with Gini Chatrath; cast clicks selfies at The Kapil Sharma Show wrap party. See pics

The speculations and reports about The Kapil Sharma Show coming to an end--temporarily--may be true after all. On Friday night, the show’s permanent guest Archana Puran Singh shared a series of videos from the show’s wrap party on social media. On Saturday afternoon, cast member Sumona Chakravarti shared some pictures from the party as well. As per reports, the popular talk show is taking a short break and will be back on air later this year. Also read: Kapil Sharma flirts with Kiara Advani, says people will fall in love with such a 'bhootni'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Archana Puran Singh took to Instagram Stories on Friday night to share a series of videos that show the host Kapil Sharma dancing with his wife Ginni Chatrath. Other members of the cast and the crew can also be seen on stage in the videos. Archana wrote along with the first video ‘Wrap party’. The videos were shot on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show and show all the members of the cast having fun with each other.

Pictures of the cast from The Kapil Sharma Show wrap party and finale episode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Sumona, who appears as Bhoori on the show, shared a carousel post with multiple pictures from the stage and and a bigger wrap party. The pictures show her posing with cast members Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, as well as Archana and Kapil, and Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath.” N it’s a WRAP! Phir Milenge ek chote se break ke baad (We’ll meet again after a short break),” she captioned the post.

Glimpses of the party shared by Sumona Chakravarti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several fan clubs also posted pictures from the party on social media. In one of the pictures, the entrance to the party could be seen with a door decorated with flowers and a giant banner proclaiming TKSS Finale. Another picture showed a menu card with drinks and refreshments, all with The Kapil Sharma Show theme.

The Kapil Sharma Show has aired on Sony since 2016. It is currently in its third season having released over 380 episodes in the six years it has been on air. As per reports, the last episode was filmed on Friday and will air this weekend. As per a report in TellyChakkar, “the show is most likely to return in mid-September with a new season.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. The humour-based variety/talk show sees celebrity guests each episode as the show’s host Kapil and its cast of comedians interview and entertain them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON