Kapil Sharma flirts with Kiara Advani, says people will fall in love with such a 'bhootni'. Watch

On the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will promote their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. During the show, Kapil asked if she thought people will be scared of her after the film. He added that he thinks that people will fall in love with a ‘bhootni (ghost)’ . The film will hit the screens on May 20. Also Read: Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan why he makes ‘jodi’ with all his female co-stars. Watch the actor's reply

In the promo video, Kapil says, “Kiara aap ko yeh laga nahi ki ab mein yeh horror comedy kar rahi hun toh log mujhse darenge? Logon ko toh pyaar ho jayega bhootni se (Kiara when you signed this horror-comedy film, you thought people will be scared of you? They will fall in love with the ghost)”

In another promo video shared by Sony Entertainment earlier, Kapil is seen welcoming Kartik, Kiara, Rajpal Yadav and filmmaker Anees Bazmee. In the video, Kapil compliments Kiara and Kartik, saying “Bohot pyaare lag raho ho (You guys are looking good).” Kiara replies, “Aap bhi pyaare lag rahe ho (You are also looking good).” Kapil then says, “Kiara ke liye ek alag baat bolna chahta hun (I want to same something different for Kiara today). Kiara you are looking so gorgeous, beautiful. I love you.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav is the only cast member from the first part who will reprise his role as Chhote Pandit in the film. Kartik will be seen taking up a similar role to Akshay Kumar, while Kiara will play the victim of Manjulika, a role previously portrayed by Vidya.

