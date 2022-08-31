Kapil Sharma introduces cast of The Kapil Sharma Show; Sumona Chakravarty and Srishty Rode dazzle. See pics

On Wednesday, Sony TV shared a new video revealing the cast and new characters of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The last season of comedy show aired in June this year, and the new season was announced earlier this month. Also Read: Kapil Sharma unveils his new look ahead of the The Kapil Sharma Show season 4, fans ask ‘age reverse kaise kiya?’

Kapil Sharma will play the role of Kappu Sharma. Sumona Chakravarty will play his wife Bindu. Chandan Prabhakar as Kappu's friend Chandan and Kiku Sharda as ‘mohalle ki dhoban (a laundress)’ named Gudiya.

Cast of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4.

Kapil Sharma introduced the new character Maski, who is Kappu's friend Chandan's wife. Goli is Kappu's brother in law, Roopmati is Kappu's mother in law and Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is ‘mohalle ki raunak (locality's splendour)’, Sundarda is Kappu's father in law and Gharchoddas is ustaad ji.

Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh have returned for the new season. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Krushna Abhishek confirmed earlier that he will not be returning to the show. He said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues." Krushna had played several characters on the show, including Jackie Dada, Dharmendra and Sapna. He was seen on the show after Sunil Grover's exit. Sunil played the role of Gutthi in the show.

Last week, the teaser of the show was released. Sharing it, Kapil wrote, “Kapil Sharma is back with a new season and new reasons to make you laugh. Watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm on Sony TV.”

Besides The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil will also be seen next in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato. In the film, he plays the role of a food delivery executive and actor Shahana Goswami plays his wife.

