Kapil Sharma makes Talat Aziz crack up with hilarious fan comment on Anup Jalota and his 'girlfriend'. Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show will host a bunch of popular singers such as Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Talat Aziz and Shaan this weekend. In a new promo, the singers are seen having a whale of a time with the host and his team.

In one segment, known as Post Ka Postmortem, Kapil Sharma showed his guests a picture of Talat and ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. The two were decked up in traditional outfits, posing for the picture with big smiles. On it was a comment, “Aap dono kitna bhi taiyaar ho jaao.. girlfriend toh Anup Jalota ke bhaagya mein hi hai (No matter how much you deck up, it's Anup Jalota who's got a girlfriend),” they wrote.

Talat was left in splits after reading the comment. Even Sonu could not help applaud.

Talat has delivered popular songs such as Zindagi Jab Bhi from Umrao Jaan and Phir Chiddhi Raat from Bazaar. He, too, took to Instagram to share pictures from his appearance on the show. “Having musical fun on the Kapil Sharma Show with all these singer friends and brothers … a special episode celebrating Jagjit Singh Sahab’s music recreated by TIPS. This will be telecast on the 23rd of Oct 2021 at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. Watch out for it,” he wrote.

The Kapil Sharma Show has hosted guests such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka and others. Even singers Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu paid the team a visit.

The show went off-air for a while earlier this year. Kapil said that he wanted to spend some time with his newborn baby and family. However, in a recent video, he said that he was recommended bed rest after he injured his back.

“The thing with the spine is that it is the core of everything. Any problem in the spine means everything comes to a standstill. I had many plans, I had to stall and pull down my show off-air because of my injury," he had said.

