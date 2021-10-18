Juhi Chawla is shocked as sister-in-law Madhoo reveals unknown fact about herself, asks ‘are we from the same family?’

Juhi Chawla was gobsmacked when Madhoo made a revelation about herself - that she was originally named Padma Malini. Juhi and Madhoo are related by marriage; their husbands are cousins.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Madhoo shared the story of how she got her name. She said that she spent her growing-up years in Delhi and stayed in Karol Bagh. One of the residents, Uma didi, would call her ‘madhoo’.

“She used to say, ‘Idhar aaja, kitni madhoo jaisi hai, kitni pyaari hai’. Woh Madhoo kehti thi aur saare mujhe Madhoo bolne lage (‘Come here, you are so sweet, just like honey.’ She would call me Madhoo and everyone else started calling me Madhoo as well),” she said.

Madhoo’s father liked the name so much that he officially changed her name to Madhoo Malini, she said, adding that she was originally named Padma Malini. Juhi was shocked to hear this.

“Kya? Hum ek hi family ke hai? 20 saal ho gaye, mujhe yeh aaj tak nahi pata tha (What? Are we from the same family? It has been 20 years, I had no idea about this),” she said.

Earlier on the show, host Kapil Sharma teased the two as Juhi revealed that Madhoo was her ‘devrani (sister-in-law)’. He told Juhi, “Aapke pati bade hain, inke pati se…us hisaab se (Because your husband is older than her husband… that’s why).” However, he quipped, “Nahi toh heroine toh ek doosre se chhoti hi hoti hain humesha (Otherwise, heroines are always younger than each other).”

Juhi and Madhoo were popular stars of the 90s and appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with their contemporary Ayesha Jhulka. While Juhi is married to businessman Jay Mehta, Madhoo is married to businessman Anand Shah.