Juhi Chawla reveals Roja star Madhoo is her real life ‘devrani’, Kapil Sharma has a joke at the ready

The Kapil Sharma Show recently hosted three of 90s' most popular Bollywood heroines--Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo Shah. In a small clip from the show, Juhi spoke about an unknown connection between her and Madhoo.

Kapil asked Juhi, “Mujhe abhi ek baat pata chali ki aap aur Madhoo ji aapas mein rishtedaar ho (I just got to know that you and Madhoo are related).” Juhi replied, “Ya. Ye meri devrani hai (Yes, she is my sister-in-law).”

Setting the connection, Kapil said, “Aapke pati bade hain, inke pati se…us hisaab se (Because your husband is older than her husband… like that).” However, he quipped, “Nahi toh heroine toh ek doosre se choti hi hoti hain humesha (Otherwise, heroines are always younger than each other)." His joke left everyone in splits, including guest judge Archana Puran Singh.

Juhi was the star of several hit movies in the 90s such as Darr, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Yes Boss, Ishq and Duplicate. Madhoo was seen in movies such as Roja, Phool Aur Kante, Diljale and others. While Juhi is married to businessman Jay Mehta, Madhoo is married to Anand Shah. Jay and Anand are cousins.

Madhoo was recently seen with Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivii. The film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Madhoo's father, P Raghunathan was a producer and she is the cousin of actor Hema Malini.

Also read: Juhi Chawla blushes when asked about her and husband Jay Mehta's love story: 'Embarrass kar rahe ho mujhe'

Recently, speaking to Hindustan Times about the opportunities she got in her career, she said, “Yes, being an insider I did have an easy access but whether that turned into film projects, I don’t think so. No one will work with you if your films don’t do business. That’s how it works. But, if somebody has been treated badly, humiliated and hurt physically or emotionally then it’s his/her prerogative to be defensive or offensive. However, with my experience I can’t say the whole industry is bad.”

The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring Juhi, Ayesha and Madhoo will air this weekend.