Juhi Chawla blushes when asked about her and husband Jay Mehta's love story: 'Embarrass kar rahe ho mujhe'

Juhi Chawla couldn't stop blushing when she was asked about how her and her husband, businessman Jay Mehta fell in love. The actor married Jay in 1996 and have two children – a daughter named Janhavi and son named Arjun.

Appearing on the Zee Comedy Show, Dr Sanket Bhosale informed Juhi that he'd read about Jay wooing her with flowers for a year before she accepted his proposal and they began dating. When asked to elaborate about their love story, Juhi couldn't hide her blush.

Farah Khan, who was also present on the show, was in awe as she noticed Juhi turning red. “Embarrass kar rahe ho aap mujhe (You're embarrassing me),” Juhi said, trying to look away from Farah and Sanket.

“Bahut purani baat hai, ye kya... (It's an old incident),” Juhi said. However, Sanket insisted. "Toh kya hua, naye tareeke se batao (So what, tell it in a new way)," he said, leaving Juhi in splits. "Yes, you're right. He sent me flowers and cards every day for a whole year. But later I realised where these flowers were coming from. He has a factory of flowers," she said, in Hindi.

Sanket poked fun at Farah too, joking that she sent her husband Shirish Kunder threats for a year before he fell on her feet and agreed to marry her.

Also read: Juhi Chawla says husband Jay Mehta ‘galti se mil gae’. Watch

In the episode, Farah and Juhi also spoke about their bond with Shah Rukh Khan. Juhi narrated an incident about how Shah Rukh is not very punctual. She said that she had invited him for a party, that began at 11 pm. While Shah Rukh told her he would be a little late, the actor ended up arriving to her house at 2:30 am, after the party was over and she had fallen asleep.

“I had told him to come by 11 pm, but he had mentioned that he would come slightly late. Eventually, he came after around 2.30 am, by the time the staff had left and I had slept. The food was also over, everyone had gone home and that's when he came,” she said.