Kapil Sharma, Neena Gupta send condolences to chef Vikas Khanna on sister's death. He says, 'She was my soulmate'

Chef Vikas Khanna's sister Radhika Khanna died on Monday. Vikas shared a compiled video and a picture remembering Radha on Instagram. Actors Shabana Azmi, Neena Gupta, producer Guneet Monga and comedian Kapil Sharma have reacted to the posts. In a post Vikas called Radha “his soulmate.” (Also Read: Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is)

Sharing a picture with Radha, Vikas wrote, “My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP.”

Chef Vineet Bhatia commented on the picture, “Oh my good lord. That’s terrible news. So sorry to know this Vikas.” Actor Neena Gupta wrote, “Omg cant believe.” Shabana Azmi said, “Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas.”

Vikas also shared a video compilation of his pictures with Radha and captioned it, “Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku. #MyRadha #SistersAreBlessing.” He added Randy Newman's song You've Got a Friend in Me to the video.

Comedian Kapil Sharma commented on the video, “Om shanti.” Chef Vineet Bhatia said, “The pain of losing a dear one is unmatched. Her fond memories will remain forever and she will still keep protecting you from heaven. Stay strong Om shanti.” One fan commented, “I lost my brother last month suddenly out of the blue. The pain n the hollow will always echo in us. Take care.” Another fan wrote, “I can't put grief in words. I just hope and pray that you get the strength to bear this loss and I pray for her soul. Sending you love and light through this difficult phase.”

Earlier, Vikas shared a picture from his visit to the hospital and in the frame, he can be see holding Radha's hand. He captioned it, “Never knew that Gods could be so unfair."

Vikas Khanna shares picture from a hospital.

Vikas was seen as one of the judges in Star Plus show MasterChef India Season 2. He has also appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia Season 6. Vikas has hosted all 4 seasons of Fox Life's popular food show Twist Of Taste. He also directed the 2019 film The Last Color

