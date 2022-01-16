Kapil Sharma recalls interrupting Jaspinder Narula’s live performance, hugging her: ‘Ruka nahi gaya’

Comedian Kapil Sharma welcomed singer Jaspinder Narula on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, on Saturday for a Lohri-special episode. He recalled the time he walked on stage during one of her shows and gave her a hug, leaving everyone around them surprised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a teaser shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil described himself as a ‘fan’ of Jaspinder and said that their first ‘official’ meeting took place on a stage. “Didi CRPF ke show mein gaa rahi thi, main bhi gaya, mere se ruka nahi gaya, main inke chalte show mein chadh gaya (She was singing at a show for CRPF officers, which I also attended. I couldn’t control myself, I crashed her live performance).”

Kapil said that he greeted Jaspinder with a big hug, much to the confusion of those around them. “Peeche log keh rahe hai, yeh kya ho raha hai, yeh Bharat Milap (The ones behind us must have been thinking what is happening, this Bharat Milap),” he quipped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Jaspinder entered the stage, she addressed her fans, friends and relatives, and said that she ‘finally’ came on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil teased her about not coming on the show before and joked, “Aap mere dono vaccination lagne ka wait toh nahi kar rahi thi (Were you waiting for me to get both shots of my Covid-19 vaccine)?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Sunny Leone feels she is the only ‘buddhu’ in Bollywood, her reason has Kapil Sharma in stitches. Watch

Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show also featured actor Divya Dutta and singer Jasbir Jassi. Kapil will host actor Raveena Tandon and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khanon his show on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kapil is also gearing up for the release of his stand-up special on Netflix, I’m Not Done Yet. The show will see him talk about a variety of topics, from his drunk tweets to his marriage with Ginni Chatrath. It will premiere on January 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON