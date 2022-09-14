Kapil Sharma restarts his 'band dukaan' as Anubhav Sinha arrives late for shoot, pulls sheets off sofas. Watch

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a Reel with the cast of Middle Class Love on his Instagram handle. The video featured producer Anubhav Sinha, his director wife, Ratnaa Sinha, actor Prit Kamani and two newcomers- Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar on the sets of The Kapil Sharma show.

Kapil can be heard saying, “pehli baar aisa hua hai dukan band ki ho and grahak aagye” (It has happened for the first time that the shop is closed and the customers come in). Anubhav Sinha said, “humne ek film banaayi, uske promotion ke liye nikle, kapil ko mai jaante hoon, kapil ke liye aajate hai (We have made a film, we were out to promote it, I said I know Kapil and thought of coming to you for promotion)." To which, Kapil responded, “Humaara aaj ka shoot ho gya hai finish, agle hafte karlete hai” (We are done with our shoot, let's do it next week). Kapil wore a floral t-shirt with black pants and brown shoes. (Also read: Archana Puran Singh reveals she doesn't have to suck in her 'stomach for hours' in new look for The Kapil Sharma Show)

He captioned the post, “Exclusive ‘middle class love’ only on my YouTube channel.” He used the hashtags #kapilsharmak9 #middleclasslove #MiddleClassLove #anubhavsinha #youtube #kapilsharmak9 on the Reel. One of his fans commented, “Lots of love from Pakistan.” Another fan wrote, “Grahak aa gaye.” (laughing emojis). Other fan wrote, “All time favourite. meri jaan kappu. (My lifeline, Kappu)." Many of his fans posted heart emojis on the video.

Middle Class Love is the latest project from Anubhav Sinha's production house Benaras Media. It is directed by his wife, Ratnaa Sinha, the film features Maska actor Prit Kamani and stars two newcomers --Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa in an important role. Ratnaa began her directorial journey with the Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda-starrer 2017 film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

The Kapil Sharma Show aired its first episode on Sony Television on September 10. Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh appeared on the show as guests. The show started in 2016 and has aired 387 episodes over three seasons so far.

