Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kapil Sharma reveals 2-year-old daughter Anayra's reaction to seeing him on TV: 'Kaunsi badi baat hai'
tv

Kapil Sharma reveals 2-year-old daughter Anayra's reaction to seeing him on TV: 'Kaunsi badi baat hai'

Kapil Sharma has revealed his two-year-old daughter Anayra is a doting sister to her younger brother, Trishaan. The boy turned one this month. 
Kapil Sharma with his family.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 04:28 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kapil Sharma is a proud father of two-year-old daughter Anayra and one-year-old son Trishaan. The comedian says Anayra watches him on television but doesn't get too excited about it. 

He revealed, “Anayra watches my show and says, 'Papa is on TV. Ismain kaunsi badi baat hai, I am also on TV.' She says this because my wife constantly makes videos with her and uploads them on social media or on her phone and when she sees them, she feels that she is on TV.”

RELATED STORIES

Kapil was talking to ETimes and added that they simply laugh over it. Talking more about the bonding between his two kids, he said, "Anayra is very protective about her brother. They are too young right now to fight with each other and she treats him like a kid brother, saying 'he is my rabbit'. Trishaan hardly understands things and so he is happy playing with his toys. On his birthday, I did not bring him any special gift because he already has many toys."

Kapil had shared a birthday wish for Trishaan on his first birthday this month. Sharing a picture of him, he had written on Instagram, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings. happy bday my son. thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful. god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaaaan.”

Also read: Kapil Sharma reacts to wife Ginni Chatrath's 'gareeb ka bhala kardu' comment, scolds fan joking about his drunk tweets

Kapil did not host a birthday party for Trishaan but made sure he got him to pose for a baby photo shoot. Sharing several pictures from the photo shoot on Instagram, Kapil wrote, "Title:- first bday. Lead actor :- Trishaan. Supporting cast:- Anayra, dadi, mummy, papa. First photo shoot of #trishaan #happybirthday #happybirthdaytrishaan #family #blessings #happiness #gratitude."

Kapil was recently seen on Netflix, titled I Am Not Done Yet. It also had his wife Gini Chatrath roasting him from among the audience. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kapil sharma ginni chatrath the kapil sharma show
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP