Kapil Sharma's 'dream comes true' as he meets Kamal Haasan, clicks selfie: 'What a great human'

Comedian Kapil Sharma has revealed that his 'dream' has come true after meeting actor Kamal Haasan. Taking to Instagram, Kapil also shared selfies clicked on the sets of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from the duo, the pictures also featured Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh tells Kapil Sharma he's noticed how he flirts with Deepika Padukone, reveals how he planned revenge. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photos, Kapil wore a white T-shirt, blue jacket and pants. Kamal Haasan was dressed in a grey shirt and denims. Archana opted for a lime green ethnic outfit. Kamal, who appeared as a special guest on the show, was seen smiling along with the cast members of the show.

Sharing the pictures, Kapil captioned the post, "When your dream comes true (heart eyes emoji) wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr @ikamalhaasan (hug emoji) what an actor n what a great human being. Thank you for gracing our show sir (folded hands) best wishes for #vikram love n regards always (folded hands) Kamal Haasan #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his Instagram Stories, Kapil shared another photo with Kamal as the duo posed for the camera. He tagged the actor and added the song Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le. The song features in the movie Sadma (1983), which featured Kamal alongside late actor Sridevi.

Kapil shared another photo with Kamal as the duo posed for the camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kamal will be seen next in Vikram, a Tamil film headlined by the actor. It is slated to release on June 3. Kamal, who also produces the movie via his Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter.

"I am waiting with bated breath for our Vikram to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3," the veteran actor wrote recently. He also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.

Billed as a high-octane action drama, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The team completed the shooting of the film on March 2. Kamal, who had started filming for Vikram last July, in February, exited the reality TV series Bigg Boss Ultimate as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON