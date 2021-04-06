Kapil Sharma's fan wants to work with him, actor says 'Mai to khud ghar pe baitha hoon'

TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma, whose popular show The Kapil Sharma Show went off air in February, has said he is currently sitting at home, with no job at hand. The show is set to be back on the small screen in May.

Kapil was responding to fans on Tuesday evening during a Twitter Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. A fan had said, "I want to work with you sir.can i get a chance," Kapil had responded cheekily, "Main to abhi khud ghar baitha hu bhai (I am sitting at home right now, brother)!"

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air in the second week of February, nearly two years after it began airing from December 2018. As per reports, the show went off air as host Kapil wanted to take some time out for his family. He welcomed his second child, son Trishaan recently.

Asked about his birthday, which he celebrated last week, Kapil tweeted during the QnA session, "Aisa kuch khaas plan nahin tha bcoz of #COVID19 (We did not have any such plan because of Covid-19)."

He also revealed that he will post the pictures of his newborn son, Trishaan soon. "Still we want to see them Please share your pics with your family , we want to see our Jr. Kappu (Trishaan baby) @KapilSharmaK9," a fan wrote to him. Kapil responded, "Will post it soon."

Confirming the return of the show, Krushna Abhishek had told a leading daily last month, "The show is returning to TV in May. We haven't finalised the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under a revamp. We will have a new set and there will be a few new additions also and I will give you good news about it soon."

Apart from his own show, Kapil had also announced a Netflix project earlier this year.