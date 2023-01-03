Kapil Sharma's fans ask ‘lota kidhar hai’ as he sits in a line with friends. See how his fans did post ka postmortem

Kapil Sharma has once again shared a funny picture from Punjab on Instagram along with a funnier caption. The comedian is seen sitting on the floor with his head down, along with casting director Mukesh Chhabra and singer Jassi also sitting with him in the same position. His fans went on to do ‘post ka postmortem’ just like the segment on The Kapil Sharma Show. Also read: Kapil Sharma shares solo pics from Himachal Pradesh, fans tease him about wife Ginni Chatrath: 'Biwi se bachne ke liye..

Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, "Jab andar baithne ka dil na ho aur bahar bahut zyada sardi aur fog ho (when you are not willing to sit inside but there is too much cold and fog outside) #winters #punjab." He is seen in red while Mukesh and Jassi are seen in black jackets and blue denims.

Many fans guessed they were actually sitting outside the washroom while waiting for their turn. A fan wrote, “Tino ko toilets keliye aaya ho aur toilets me jagah na ho..... control nhi ho raha kia (when the toilets aren't free and you are in a hurry).” Another asked, “Lota kidhar h (where is your mug).” One more commented, “Hands ki position se pata chal raha hain kisko kitna pressure hain (position of the hands hints who is in how much hurry).”

Kapil Sharma shared a funny post on Instagram.

A fan also reacted to the picture, “bhandara khtm ho gya h ab bas.. pudi bachi h bolo to de du (the feast is over, only puris are left, do you want one).” Another said, “Jab police arrest bhi na kare aur dande mar ke kinare me baithne ko bol de (when police doesn't arrest but asks you to sit in a corner).” One more wrote, “4 peg Marne ke baad jab Bottle khatam ho jaye fir agli bottle kaun le ke aayega uski discussion (when the bottle is over and you discuss who will get a new one).” A fan called the trio “class room se teacher ke bahar nikle hue 3 students (students punished outside class)”.

A comment also read: “Kapil bhai ne davat me bulaya likin ginni mem ne sab ko bahar nikal diya (Kapil called you for a feast but his wife Ginni shood you away).” One of the funny comments read: “Jab pata chale... Tino ne ek hi ladki se pyar kiya or vo ladki chauthe se shadi kar ke chali gayi (when you find out your crush marries the fourth guy).” Another read: “Show me kuch zyada flirting karne ki side effects.”

