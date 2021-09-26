Kapil Sharma says he was tricked by Neha Kakkar's fake pregnancy post: 'I got so emotional'

Kapil Sharma revealed that like many Neha Kakkar's fans, he was also tricked into believing that the singer was pregnant when she shared the poster of her song Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Last December, Neha fooled everyone into believing that she and her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh were expecting their first baby. The couple shared pictures of Neha with a baby bump and teased, “Khyaal Rakhya Kar.” It was later revealed that it was a still from their upcoming music video.

Speaking to Neha, who was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, Kapil revisited the incident. He said in Hindi, “In between, Neha had shared a post on Instagram. She and Rohan were posing together with Neha showing off a baby bump and the caption was ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar.’ I got so emotional, I've known her for years, so I commented on the post ‘God bless you.’”

“I even personally message her to send my wishes. She then told me, ‘Bhaiya, this is for a song,’” Kapil added. While Neha and Archana Purana Singh burst out into loud laughs, Kapil had a dead-pan expression.

Neha and Rohanpreet released the song in December, just a few months after they got married. The teaser poster caused a buzz on social media platforms. Neha sparked pregnancy rumours earlier this year as well. However, Neha did not pay heed to the rumours. She recently also released a song called Kaanta Laga with her brother Tony Kakkar.

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Virender Sehwag says he married his wife to improve his English: 'Even Kapil Dev did'

Meanwhile, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek also poked fun at Neha for crying on reality shows. The singer, who was a judge on Indian Idol, would often cry after hearing about contestants’ hardships.

Krushna, in his character Sapna, sat beside Neha and lamented, “Mereko na bohot dukh hai, mereko koi pyaar nahi karta hai (I am very sad because no one loves me).” As Neha sympathetically asked why, he took a dig at her. “Aap rona nahi, haan, main contestant nahi hoon (Don’t cry, I am not a contestant),” he said.“Maarungi (I will hit you),” Neha reacted.