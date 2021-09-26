The Kapil Sharma Show: Virender Sehwag says he married his wife to improve his English: 'Even Kapil Dev did'

Cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif are among the special guests appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. While Kaif is making his debut on the comedy show, Sehwag has appeared on the show a couple of times before.

In a new promo from the latest episode, Kapil Sharma jogged Sehwag's memory to remind him that he once said that he and his fellow cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh had married their respective wives to improve their English skills.

“Viru bhai ne pichli baar bada acha jawaab diya, kehte ‘dekho, main ya Bhajji ya Yuvi, hum logo ne na aise ladkiyo se shaadi ki jinki wajah se humari English improve ho sakhe (Viru bhai, during his previous visit, shared an interesting detail. He said, 'Be it me, Bhajji or Yuvi, we married women who could improve our English),” Kapil recalled. Sehwag agreed and added, “Haan, unme Kapil paaji bhi ek the (Yes, Kapil was also one of them),” possibly referring to Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev is married to Romi Dev. Sehwag is married to Aarti Ahlawat. The couple tied the knot in 2004, just a little over two years after he made it to the Indian cricket team, in 2001. Meanwhile, Harbhajan is married to former actor Geeta Basra. The couple recently welcomed their second child, a son, earlier this year. Yuvraj, like Harbhajan, also married an actor. He and Hazel Keech tied the knot in 2016.

In the episode, Sehwag and Kaif also revisited their days in the locker room together. Sharing an anecdote from their time, Kaif revealed that Sehwag had taunted him and Yuvraj after they were selected for a series while he was left out.

Kaif revealed Sehwag taunted them by singing, “Kaise kaiso ko diya hai, aise waiso ko diya hai (Lord, you have given things to just anyone)”. Sehwag continued to sing, “Humko bhi toh lift kara do (Lift me up too),” leaving everyone in splits.