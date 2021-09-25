Kapil Sharma speechless as Mohammad Kaif roasts him, Virender Sehwag says 'galat aadmi se panga le liya'. Watch

Cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. While Sehwag has previously visited the show, this will be the first time that Kapil Sharma will be hosting Kaif.

In a new promo from the episode, Kapil informed Kaif that the show has been running since 2013 and asked what took him so long to finally appear on the show. “You didn't know the way to the show or did no one tell you that you're so popular that you can appear on the show?” Kapil asked in Hindi, in the video shared by Sony TV.

The cricketer, taking Kapil's case, said, “I've known Kapil even before his show became a hit. After the show became popular, we met and interacted but he never invited me to the show.” Sehwag chipped in, “Galat aadmi se panga le liya (You've messed with the wrong person).”

In the promos previously released, Kapil also dug out a few old social media posts of both the sports stars. One of the pictures featured Kaif posing with Aishwarya Rai on a flight. “Delightful conversation with a wonderful person,” he had captioned the post. Kapil showed him a comment left by a fan on the post. “Aishwarya ji dhyaan rakhna… yeh fielding mein kuch zyada hi acche hai (Aishwarya be careful, he's too good at fielding,” it read, leaving Kaif embarrassed.

The duo also exchanged stories from the time they played for the Indian cricket team. One such anecdote was about Kaif and Yuvraj Singh being selected to play for Team India for a series while Sehwag was left out.

Kaif recalled Sehwag taunting them by singing, “Kaise kaiso ko diya hai, aise waiso ko diya hai (Lord, you have given things to just anyone)”. Sehwag continued to sing, “Humko bhi toh lift kara do (Lift me up too),” leaving everyone in splits.

Besides the cricketers, the Kakkar siblings - Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar - will be appearing on the show this weekend as well.