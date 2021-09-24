When upset Anu Malik said he couldn't ‘forgive’ Kapil Sharma for forgetting lyrics on singing reality show

An old video of Anu Malik and Mika Singh, bickering with each other over Kapil Sharma, has surfaced online. The comedian was a participant on the singing reality show Star ya Rockstar, and he sang the song Haule Haule from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

However, Kapil forgot the lyrics, which didn't go down well with Anu. Giving his verdict on the performance, Anu said in Hindi, “It is not acceptable. Because I feel, as a judge, I need to be fair with everybody. You forgot and you tried, and I noticed your fellow contestants encouraging you, but I come from the music industry and I cannot ignore these mistakes. I can't forgive it. I'm a little upset. You strive harder, I really liked your voice in a few places.”

Alisha Chinai also liked the performance but noted that he was not confident. Agreeing with Anu, Alisha said, “On the whole it can better, but it is unforgivable. This is a competition, everyone is competing, if you make even one mistake, we can't let it go. We have to be a little strict.”

Mika took note of the feedback from his fellow judges and suggested that the next time Kapil forgets the lyrics, he could play around with the words. He then took a jibe at Anu and said, "Like Anu ji, he's a big fan of Michael Jackson and I guess he doesn't understand the lyrics of his songs."

Anu retaliated, "I am such a huge fan of Michael Jackson..." but Mika cut in and said, "Sing one song of Michael Jackson."

"But why should I?" he responded. "You have to prove it na," Mika said. Their argument ended with Anu saying that if one forgets the lyrics of a song, then the whole show goes wrong.

Kapil is currently hosting his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The new season of the show began a few weeks ago. The upcoming episodes of the show will feature Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif, and Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.