The Kapil Sharma Show: When Virender Sehwag taunted Mohammad Kaif for selection in team, sang ‘kaise kaiso ko diya hai’

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show recently. Promos for the upcoming episode were shared online.

In one teaser, Kaif recalled the time when all the cricketers were at a camp in Bengaluru and the names of the players selected in Team India were announced. While he and Yuvraj Singh were chosen, Sehwag was left out.

Kaif said that Sehwag looked at them and began taunting them by singing, “Kaise kaiso ko diya hai, aise waiso ko diya hai (Lord, you have given to just anyone)”. Sehwag continued to sing, “Humko bhi toh lift kara do (Lift me up too),” as he and Kaif laughed and gave each other a high-five.

Another promo had Kapil asking Sehwag and Kaif about their bachelor days. Sehwag said that he made it to the Indian cricket team in 2001 and got married just a little over two years later, in 2004. When Kapil teased him about being fast in his personal life as well, Sehwag could not help but pull Kaif’s leg.

“Jaldi run banane padte hai na. Ya toh phir main Kaif ki tarah 200 ball mein 100 run banau ya apni tarah 100 pe 100 bana loon (I have to score runs quickly. Either I can do it Kaif’s way and score a century in 200 balls or do it my way and score a century in 100 balls),” he said.

Kapil asked Kaif if he always spoke English well or if he had improved after getting married. Kaif called himself an ‘Allahabadi’ and said that he was not too fluent in English but had gotten better now. Sehwag teased him, “Yeh aapke mann ka vehem hai (This is your delusion).”

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to the small screen last month with a new season. So far, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Govinda, Kangana Ranaut and others have appeared as guests.