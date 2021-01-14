Kapil Sharma shares cute pic of daughter Anayra to wish his mom on birthday
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma shared a cute picture of his daughter Anayra and his mom to wish his mother on her birthday. The picture saw many of his industry colleagues respond to it.
Sharing the picture, he simply wrote: "Happy bday maa." It showed Kapil kissing his mother on her cheek as she sat, poised to cut her birthday cake. Seated on the elderly lady's lap is Kapil's cute daughter Anayra. He also shared a solo picture of his mother.
A number of his industry colleagues reacted to pictures. Hina Khan, Richa Chadha, Aahana Kumra and Esha Gupta all wrote "Happy birthday aunty" in the comments box.
Tiger Shroff too wished her and wrote: "Happy birthday mamm." Warda Khan Nadiadwala, wife of top Bollywood producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, wrote: "V v v HBD to u to your mommy... many blessings."
Kapil often shares pictures of his daughter. Sharing a rather sweet picture of Anayra sitting inside an open Christmas gift box, he had written: "Merry Christmas to all of you #christmas #merrychristmas #happiness." On his daughter's first birthday, he had shared another picture of the little girl with her grandmother and had written: "Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday Ginni n Kapil #gratitude #blessings #anayra #happybirthdayanayra."On Diwali too, it was a complete family album. Sharing it, he had written: "A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours."
Kapil's show was among the first television shows to resume shoot last year. While many film/TV shoots resumed only around September last year, Kapil and team began shooting again in July itself. However, there were some major changes and most noticeable was total absence of live audience. Apart from the crew, only the principle cast of the show has been present including his fellow actors such as Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakraborti, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek.
Since then, they have hosted a number of celebrity guests such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, Akshay Kumar, Govinda among others.
