Kapil Sharma entertains fans with his talent of singing on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, fans reacted. Watch

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share his favourite pastime activity from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He shared a monochrome clip of his singing on Sunday. He sang few lines from Jagjit Singh's song ‘Koi Fariyaad’. Many fans reacted to his video. (Also read: Kapil Sharma sings Mohammad Rafi's song, Parda hai Parda, pays tribute at Melbourne show)

In the video, Kapil wore a printed full sleeve T-shirt with pants. He accessorised his look with shoes. He sat on a sofa while singing. As soon as he started singing, fans cheered for him. They clapped while sitting behind judge Archana Puran Singh. Kapil sang few lines from Koi Fariyaad. In the end, Archana came to him on the stage.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Favorite time pass on set (smiling face with red eye emojis)" He used ‘singing' ‘gazals’ ‘jagjit singh’ and ‘music’ as hashtags on the video. Reacting to his post, one of his fans wrote, “And we just loveeee it.” Another fan commented, “When Kapil is on stage, audience kabhi bore hogi hi nhi (audience won't get bored), even if it is a break/waiting time.” Other fan wrote, “Love your voice sir (smiling face with heart eyes emoji).” Many fans appreciated his talent of singing and dropped heart emojis.

Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. The couple became parents to a daughter, Anayra Sharma, in December 2019. They welcomed their son Trishaan in February 2021.

Recently, Kapil travelled to Busan with Ginni where his film, Zwigato, was screened at the Busan International Film Festival.

Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das which stars Kapil and Shahana Goswami in the prominent roles. As per the official synopsis of Zwigato, "The movie is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the covid-19 pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to look for different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy."

