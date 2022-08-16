Kapil Sharma shares pic with his daughter, Anayra Sharma, calls her ‘my little world’

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a photo with his daughter Anayra Sharma in his recent Instagram post on Monday. He welcomed his daughter with his wife, Ginni Chatrath in 2019. In the photo, he is seen wearing a sweatshirt with white cap. His daughter wore a frilled pink top with blue jeans. (Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show set for a comeback and seeks new faces)

He captioned his Instagram post, “My little world” referring to his daughter. Actor Archana Pura Singh commented, “Anayra, she’s gorgeous! Look at the expressions on her face” on his post. Entrepreneur Harjinder Singh Kukreja wrote, “Wow so beautiful, ਸਦਾ ਗੁਰੂ ਅੰਗ ਸੰਗ.” Many actors dropped heart emojis on his post. One of his fans commented, “Your little world is glowing.” Another fan wrote, “Love from Pakistan.” Others wrote, “Beautiful Sharma ji, putter ji.”

Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath also have a one-year-old son, Trishaan. On the bonding between his two kids, Kapil had said, “Anayra is very protective about her brother. They are too young right now to fight with each other and she treats him like a kid brother, saying 'he is my rabbit'.”

He had recently revealed Anayra's reaction to him being on television. He told ETimes in an interview, “Anayra watches my show and says, 'Papa is on TV. Ismain kaunsi badi baat hai (what is so special about it), I am also on TV.' She says this because my wife constantly makes videos with her and uploads them on social media or on her phone and when she sees them, she feels that she is on TV.”

Kapil was last seen in his stand-up comedy special titled I Am Not Done Yet on Netflix. It also had his wife Gini Chatrath roasting him from among the audience.

