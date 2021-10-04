Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora can't help but reply to fan who said she's too hot to catch a fever

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, judges on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show on October 3. The trio promoted the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer and had a fun-filled evening with the host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians.

During the episode, Kapil announced that his team has picked some funny comments from Malaika, Geeta and Terence's Instagram posts and soon he started reading the comments in front of them. Reacting to a picture of Malaika getting vaccinated, one person commented, “Vaccine koi bhi lagwao aap ko bukhaar nahi aayega kyuki aap khud he hot hain. Ek bar likh do Love you Rajesh Bikaneri (Whatever vaccine you take, you will not get the fever, because you are so hot, please write, I love you Rajesh Bikaneri).” Malaika even addressed the comment and said, "I love you Rajesh Bikaneri."

Another person wrote, “Congratulations ab aap America aa sakti hain (Congratulations, you can now go to America).”

Kapil then moved on to Terence's picture, which showed him leaning against a wall. One fan said, “Nora ki yaad mein diwar pe sir maar raha hai chora (He is banging his head on the wall because he is missing Nora).” While another one commented, “This is not right sir, kisi ki baatein aise suna nahi karte (Sir, you should not eavesdrop like this).”

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora calls Geeta Kapur ‘besharam’ as she eyes Archana Puran Singh's seat, Watch

On the show, Kapil also teased Terence and asked if he was happy when Nora Fatehi temporarily stepped in as a replacement for Malaika (India’s Best Dancer 1). Geeta replied on his behalf and said that the contestants were happiest about the development. “Dhyaan hi nahi tha na, toh nooks kaun nikaalega (His concentration was elsewhere, so he would not nitpick at their performances),” she said.