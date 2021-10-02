Malaika Arora asks Kapil Sharma when he finds time to make babies amid busy schedule, he thanks CID for it. Watch

Actor Malaika Arora recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. They were there to promote the upcoming season of their reality show, India's Best Dancer. However, Malaika ended up asking host Kapil Sharma a question.

“Our show is the seasonal kind. We shoot and take a break. Your's is a daily show. You shoot all year. So when do you find time for all this?,” Malaika asked Kapil. Geeta jumped in to explain that by ‘all this’ she meant, making babies. “Haan chota chota (Yes, the tiny ones),” Malaika added.

Kapil had a reply at the ready. “9.30-11 chalta haina show. Uske baad jab ye CID chalate hain, wahi hai apna time (Our show runs from 9.30-11. After that, they air CID. That's when I find time),” Kapil tells his guests, who crack up at his cheeky reply. Kapil has two kids with wife Ginni Chatrath: daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

Malaika also pulled Terence's leg for wearing spectacles without any glasses in them and Kapil teased him about Nora Fatehi's arrival on the show last season. Kapil asked him if he was happy when Nora Fatehi temporarily stepped in as a replacement for Malaika. Geeta said that it was actually the contestants who were the happiest about the development. “Dhyaan hi nahi tha na, toh nooks kaun nikaalega (His concentration was elsewhere, so he would not nitpick at their performances),” she quipped.

Apart from India's Best Dancer, Malaika is also seen as judge on Supermodel of the Year 2, alongside Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. She is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

The Kapil Sharma Show episodes this weekend will feature Karisma Kapoor and her father Randhir Kapoor on Saturday and India's Best Dancer judges on Sunday. So far, he has brought Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Govinda, Sunita Ahuja, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and others on the show as guests.