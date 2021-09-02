Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh as Sidharth Malhotra reveals his ‘codenames’: ‘Sidhu na bolna…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who were recently seen together in Shershaah, will appear as the next guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo showed host Kapil Sharma taking a dig at Archana Puran Singh over her replacement of Navjot Singh Sidhu in the show.

In the promo, shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil mentioned that ‘Shershaah’ was a codename for Captain Vikram Batra and asked Sidharth if he had any codenames in real life. “Sidhi, Sidhu, Sid,” he replied.

Kapil did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at Archana. “Sidhu na bolna, unko darr lagta hai (Don’t say the name Sidhu, she gets scared),” Kapil told Sidharth, leaving Archana in splits. Her replacement of Navjot Singh Sidhu as a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show has been a long-running gag.

Archana and Kapil often take playful digs at each other. On Tuesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which she teased him about his ‘paunch’, while he joked that she posts about the cast members only to increase her followers on Instagram.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned with a new season last month. The show went off the air in February as Kapil took paternity leave to spend time with his newborn son Trishaan, wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra.

Sidharth essayed the role of Kargil War hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, while Kiara played his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film opened to largely positive reviews and recently became Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched film in India.

Reacting to the achievement, Sidharth wrote on Instagram, “Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that we are receiving for #Shershaah. Thank you everyone for making it the most watched film on @primevideoin #FeelingBlessed #YehDilMaangeMore.”