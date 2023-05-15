Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra blows kisses as she makes ramp debut, Bharti Singh's son Laksh also spotted. Watch

Kapil Sharma's three-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma walked the ramp for the first time and owned it at the Beti fashion show on Sunday. She was in a black maxi dress and blew kisses at the audience. Kapil held her hand as she walked along with him on the ramp. She looked confident and for a moment, she kept on looking at the audience while Kapil hinted her to keep walking. Also read: Kapil Sharma asks Neha Sharma if she learnt nagin dance among many dance forms: ‘2 peg k bad saap bante dekhe hain’

Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek with Laksh, Kapil Sharma with Anayra Sharma at Beti show on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)

As a video of her ramp debut was shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram, many called her "cute" in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, “She looks like Ginni.” Another said, “She is ditto as her mom Ginni.” Many also compared her to Abdu Rozik of Bigg Boss 16 fame. “She looks Abdu Rozik's sister.” A person also commented, “Bachi kitni masoom or pyaari lg rhi h...and her smile. Kapil ki beti h isliye nhi, but bachi sach me bohut cute h (the girl looks so innocent and lovely and her smile, not because she is Kapil's daughter but she is actually very cute). ” “Awwww cutie,” read one of many such comments.

Comedian Bharti Singh also walked the ramp along with Krushna Abhishek, who held her son Laksh in his arms as they walked together. The comedians were in black while Lakshya was in blue.

Anu Ranjan hosted her annual Beti fashion fundraiser show in Mumbai on Sunday. Through her initiative BETI, she has been working to increase women's leadership and participation at all levels of society, from increasing representation within the workforce to community-driven solutions to ethical change.

The recent show was held on the occasion of Mother's Day and sent across the message of its crusade against the perpetrators of crimes against women. The celebrities came in support of the movement and pledged to No More Fear. Among the audience were actors Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan Aparshakti Khurana and Nia Sharma.

