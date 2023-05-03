Kapil Sharma asks Neha Sharma if she learnt nagin dance among many dance forms: ‘2 peg k bad saap bante dekhe hain’

Neha Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Zarina Wahab will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma ahead of the release of their film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Sony shared a promo of the upcoming episode and it shows host Kapil Sharma talking about Neha's knowledge of multiple dance forms. He asked her if she didn't learn the famous Nagin dance. Also read: Jogira Sara Ra Ra trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to 'break' an arranged marriage in this zany comedy Kapil Sharma and Neha Sharma in stills from The Kapil Sharma Show promos.

The promo opens with Kapil telling the audience about how she is not just a good actor but has also learnt hip hop, salsa, Jazz from London. Asking her about a dance form she probably didn't learn in London, Kapil asks Neha, “Aapne apni academy walo ko kaha nahi ki aapne sari forms sikha di, nagin dance to sikhao. (didn't you tell your academy that you taught all the dance forms, teach the nagin dance as well).”

He added, "Humare Hindustan mein aap dekho to sabse zyada nagin dance hi hota hai. 2 peg ke baad saamp bante huye dekhe hain maine (Nagin dance is the most popular dance form in India. I have seen people dancing like snakes after 2 drinks)." This made Neha and all others burst into laughter.

Shifting his focus to Nawazuddin, Kapil asked him about his preference for clothes at home. He asked him if he prefers lungi and vest, which he was seen wearing in Gangs of Wasseypur, or a suit. Nawazuddin said he prefers to wear pyjamas for comfort. Kapil again asked him if he prefers lungi (loincloth) over pyjamas, the actor replied, “Lungi ka thoda problem hai, thoda hawa chal gai to… (there is a problem with the loincloth, if there is wind)."

Jogira Sara Ra Ra will release in theatres on May 12. It is touted to be a romantic-comedy with a twist. It is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. The film has been shot in places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai and also stars Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra and Mahakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles.

