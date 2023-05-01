Jogira Sara Ra Ra trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to 'break' an arranged marriage in this zany comedy

In the upcoming comedy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a master matchmaker and wedding planner named Jogi Pratap who can get through any wedding and make it a success with a little bit of jugaad (creative problem-solving). However, once he meets Dimple (Neha Sharma) and her family, he is unable to make the match. Neha wants nothing to do with marriage and instead plots her own kidnapping. (Also read: Jogira Sara Ra Ra teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma's romcom is all about jugaad) Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma star in the comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which is set in Lucknow, features Jogi as the owner of Shaandaar Events, a company that takes care of all the wedding needs. He even has a Photoshopped picture with Donald Trump in his office. Despite his occupation, he has sworn off marrying himself.

Like him, Dimple also is avoiding the ‘saat-pheras’. She keeps sabotaging her own wedding plans and even Jogi has to eventually give in at one point. Both Jogi and Dimple then have to face the consequences as it is eventually decided that Jogi will marry her to save face. The two stubborn personalities finally meet their match with one another in the film.

On YouTube, fans reacted to the trailer and looked forward to seeing Nawazuddin. One fan shared, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui 's comedy party !!!" While another added, "Nawazuddin is not simply acting, he is just living in that character." Yet another commented, "Finally kuch fresh accha aya Bollywood ki trf se (Finally something fresh from Bollywood)."

The actor has two back-to-back releases in May with Afwaah and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. At the trailer launch of the film, he stated, "Most of the cast in the film are known to me as they have been with me since my theatre days in Delhi. When you will watch it then you will realise that it is a family movie and it has a lot of laughter. It's not something which I usually do. All kinds of audiences can enjoy this film including kids, old, married couples, friends and even brothers and sisters."

Directed by Kushan Nandy, the family comedy also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. Kushan and Nawazuddin have previously worked together on Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2020). The film has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui. It features music by Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros and Hitesh Modak.

