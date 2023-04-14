Jogira Sara Ra Ra teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma's romcom is all about jugaad

After a long break from films and ongoing buzz around his family life, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back with a new film. The teaser of his upcoming romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra is out and shows him opposite Neha Sharma. It is directed by Kushan Nandy, and will be released in theatres on May 12. Also read: 'Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reached out for settlement, divorce will happen': Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in a still from Jogira Sara Ra Ra teaser.

The teaser opens with a confident Nawazuddin introducing himself as ‘Jogi Prapat’ and saying, “Jogi ka jugaad kabhi fail nahi hota (Jogi never fails in his plans).” Soon after Neha Sharma is seen as a bride, sitting on a horse with her baaraat, but moments later Nawazuddin is seen escaping with a woman on his shoulder. As it goes with a tagline ‘is kahani mein pyaar nahi jugaad hai (there is no love but jugaad in his story)’, a furious Neha blasts Nawazuddin saying that he is good for nothing and all his plans have failed. A lot seems to go wrong in their plan leading to hilarious situations.

The teaser ends with a disheartened Nawazuddin telling his family how they have problems with the saree and the sweets he brought, but two girls are seen capturing him on camera so that he can be trolled online as the world sees how he talks to women of the house.

The film has been produced by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer. It also stars Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra and Mahakshay Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Nawazuddin was last seen in 2022 film Heropanti 2 in which he played the antagonist named Laila. He currently has several projects in pipeline and Jogira Sara Ra Ra is the first to see the light of the day.

Since a few months, he has been embroiled in an ugly controversy surrounding him and his estranged wife Aaliya (Zainab) and his brother Shamasuddin. The Bombay High Court has now directed Nawazuddin and Shamasuddin not to post or upload any remarks against each other on social media for the "sake of maintaining equity" and in light of efforts to amicably resolve issues between them. Nawaz was seeking ₹100 crore in damages from his brother for posting alleged defamatory statements against him on social media.

Meanwhile, the discord between Nawazuddin and Zainab over education of their two minor children has been resolved. The court was told the children would be travelling back to Dubai to attend their school.

