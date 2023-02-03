Karan Johar makes fun of MC Stan's 'bewade ki acting' on Bigg Boss 16, leaves housemates in splits. Watch

In the upcoming episode, Karan Johar, who is hosting this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode in place of Salman Khan gave a task to the housemates. He asked contestants to act in front of him. He asked them how they would behave if the current season stretches for 40 years more. He made fun of MC Stan's acting, as he essayed the role of an old man with co-contestant Archana Gautam. Karan said he looked more like a ‘bewada (drunkard)’ and left other inmates in splits. Many fans reacted to hilarious promo shared by ColorsTV. (Also read: Bharti Singh hugs Archana Gautam instead of Tina Datta, leaves inmates in split: 'Jab paida ki hoyi maa galati kar....')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ColorsTv shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “#ShukravaarKaVaar mein hoga Karan Johar ke saath dhamaal (The Friday's episode would be fun-filled with Karan Johar).”

The promo opened with Karan saying, “Maan lijiye agar ye season aur chalees saal chale (Just consider if this season runs for more 40 years).” Then, Archana dressed up as an old lady, with artificial white hair. Shalin Bhanot also sported a white wig on his head. She says to Shalin, “This is for you Shalin Bhanot” as she gave a unique material to him. In order to portray his weak body in old age, Shalin fell down, and said, “Sorry.” Archana said, “Please invite more over-acting.” as she helped him to stand. He said, “Bhais ki pooch, invent hota hai (it is called invent and not invite)" and started laughing. Their act invited lots of claps and laughter from Karan and housemates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second half, Archana asked MC Stan, “Din mai bathroom saaf kiya (Did you clean the bathroom in the day)?” Archana and MC held wooden sticks in their hands. Immediately, MC responded, “Shemadi, chaar baar saaf kiya and tune chaar baar baal daal diye waha (I cleaned the bathroom four times, and you have thrown your hair every time I cleaned).” Karan said to MC, “Aap buzurag ki acting kam, bewade ki acting zayda kar rahe ho (You are not acting like an aged person, your acting seems like more of a drunkard man).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Archana agar nhi rahegi show mai tab chal sakta hai 40 saal tak varna audience irritate hojaayegi (If Archana did not stay in the show, then this season can last for 40 years otherwise we will get irritated).” Another person wrote, “Stan itna real hai ki usse acting hi nhi hoti (Stan is so real that he cannot act)." “Are salman bhai ko laao yaar, kisi ko bhi kaise de sakte hai host karne ko (Pls bring Salman back, how can you give anyone to host the show)?”, added one.

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan, and nearing towards its grand finale episode. Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan are nominated for this week's eviction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON