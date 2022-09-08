Karan Johar says he has to 'calm down' as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge to avoid offending 'sensitive and vulnerable' celebs

Karan Johar has returned to TV as the judge of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The dance show sees Karan on the judge’s panel alongside Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as a number of celebs vie for the top crown under the coaching and mentorship of professional choreographers. In a recent interview, Karan said that he tones down his judgement on the show given that celebs can be sensitive. Also read: Karan Johar admits Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is cringy: ‘These girls…’

Karan is known for his forthright and often blunt feedback, particularly as the host of his reality show Koffee With Karan and his interviews too. However, on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, he is slightly more subdued, even when criticising the contestants. In a recent interview, Karan revealed why that is so.

Speaking to Indian Express, the filmmaker said, “I am much more judgmental than I am allowed to be. Sometimes they have to tell me to calm down on my judgments. Especially when it comes to Jhalak, everyone is a celebrity and thus quite sensitive and vulnerable. I have to sugar-coat myself extra to make my point at times.”

Many have claimed that the celeb contestants on the show often perform to impress Karan since he is one of the foremost filmmakers in the country and also heads one of the biggest production houses here. Karan disagrees, though. “I think everybody is so stressed about their performance, that impressing me is the least of their problem. Everyone is trying to get their steps and expressions right. Also, for me, Madhuri Dixit or even Nora Fatehi, we try to make them as comfortable for everybody. We are all part of one family,” he said.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is currently airing its 10th season Colors TV. Apart from this, Karan is also being seen on the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The filmmaker will make a return to film direction next year with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

