Karan Johar admits Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is cringy: ‘It’s far from being intellectually stimulating'

Karan Johar said he never thought his friends Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari would be trending globally. In his latest post, he also said the stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives ‘have sass and guts’ as he praised them for putting themselves out there knowing fully well that 'people may laugh at them’. In his latest post, the filmmaker, who has backed the Netflix show, also admitted it was cringy, but binge-worthy, nonetheless. Read more: Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her, she 'walked out with Shanaya'

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari are back with another season of the Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The reality show-style documentary, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, follows the glamorous quartet of BFFs-cum-Bollywood-wives. The show released on Netflix on September 2. On Tuesday, Karan Johar shared in a long note on Instagram that the show was number 1 on Netflix India, and also trending globally. He praised the show’s cast for the success.

In his post, Karan Johar wrote, “So never thought there would come a day where these fabulous friends of mine would be trending globally! So, let’s put it in perspective! Of course, it’s cringy! (And bingy) Of course it’s guilty pleasure viewing (pleasure is still pleasure). Of course, it may appear manicured and artificial (aren’t we all). Of course, it’s far from being intellectually stimulating (don’t we need a break from that at times). But you’ve got to admit these girls have the sass and guts to put themselves out there knowing you may laugh at them!!!! I am super proud of them!! And love them dearly!!! You can troll baby troll but it won’t stop them from Rock and Roll!!!! The show is being massively viewed and therein lies the validation! That’s what makes it fabulous.”

Much like season 1, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 follows Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari, who are known for their star-studded friend circle, which includes actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan. While the show focusses on Maheep, Bhavana, and Neelam’s respective marriages to actors Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Samir Soni, as well as Seema’s personal life, it saw many guest appearances by celebs like Bobby Deol, Zoya Akhtar, and Malaika Arora, among others.

