Karan Kundrra celebrates Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 win but also shares cryptic note: ‘Lost faith in lot of things’

Karan Kundrra celebrated his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 win on Sunday night. He told the paparazzi gathered outside the studio that he was happy for her and added with a wink, “Trophy ghar hi aayi hai (The trophy has come home only).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Instagram Stories, Karan shared a selfie with Tejasswi and another picture of her posing at a party to celebrate her Bigg Boss 15 victory. He also posted a video of her wearing mismatched shoes.

However, Karan’s tweets suggested that he was unhappy with what went down on the Bigg Boss 15 finale. He was the second runner-up, while Tejasswi was declared the winner. “A big big biggggg thank you to each and every one of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet... Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock,” he wrote, thanking his fans for the support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will... and I promise you I will not disappoint you... never again.. thank you my family!!!” he wrote in a follow-up post.

Karan Kundrra tweeted about his feelings after the Bigg Boss 15 finale.

Tejasswi and Karan, dubbed TejRan by fans, fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. They went through their ups and downs on the show but are now dating. Their parents, too, approved of their relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Tejasswi Prakash screams ‘what is wrong with you’ as angry Karan Kundrra pushes her bench after fight

In a statement, Tejasswi said that it felt like a ‘dream’ at first when she entered the Bigg Boss house. “But as I started to settle in and understand the game, I was completely immersed in it and today when I look back, what an incredible journey it has been. It feels surreal to have finally won the trophy, but the real prize that I am taking home are the learnings and experiences. My deepest gratitude to everyone who has believed in me,” she said. She also thanked Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan for his ‘rock-solid support’, the channel and her fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON